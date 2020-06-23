Loading articles...

NanoViricides: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) on Monday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.24. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

NanoViricides shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 60% in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press

