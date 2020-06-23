Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,564.75, up 47.85 points.)

Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Up seven cents, or 7.07 per cent, to $1.06 on 9.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 18 cents, or 0.97 per cent, to $18.72 on 8.5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up three cents, or 4.76 per cent, to 66 cents on 8.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 65 cents, or 2.77 per cent, to $24.14 on 8.3 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Unchanged at nine cents on 7.2 million shares.

Bonavista Energy Corp. (TSX:BNP). Energy. Down one cent, or 12.5 per cent, to seven cents on 7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Down 15 cents to $18.40. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is making its second round of significant cuts this year as it continues with a restructuring plan meant to address profitability struggles. The Edmonton-based cannabis company announced Tuesday that it will reduce its selling, general and administrative workforce by about 700 — 25 per cent immediately and another 30 per cent of production staff will be laid off over the next two quarters. On top of layoffs, Aurora has also decided to cease some operations at five facilities over the next two quarters.

Capital Power Corp. (TSX:CPX). Up 30 cents or 1.1 per cent to $28.30. Capital Power Corp. says a $92-million expansion of its Whitla Wind power facility in southern Alberta will make it the largest in the province. The Edmonton-based company says it will add 54 megawatts of capacity by late 2021 through the third phase of the project, taking it to 353 MW. Subject to regulatory approvals, the third phase is to be constructed concurrently with the 97-MW second phase announced in December, shortly after the 202-MW initial phase was placed in service. Alberta ranks third in Canada with an installed wind energy capacity of almost 1,700 MW, according to the Canadian Wind Energy Association.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press