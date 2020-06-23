Health Canada recalls more hand sanitizers that contain industrial-grade ethanol

Health Canada has recalled three more hand sanitizer brands because they say it contains industrial-grade ethanol that has not been authorized to use in hand sanitizers in Canada.

The original recall was issued earlier this month and was expanded on Monday to include Gel Antiseptique Pour Les Mains, Germzero, and Tekare Instant Hand Cleanser Gel. Click here for a full list of the recalled products.

“Industrial-grade ethanol contains impurities that are not found in the type of ethanol approved for use in manufacturing hand sanitizers, such as technical-grade, food-grade or pharmaceutical-grade ethanol. In addition, chemicals that may not be approved for use in hand sanitizers are added to industrial-grade ethanol,” Health Canada says in a release.

It warns that frequent use of these products can result in dry skin, causing irritation or cracking.

“Since industrial-grade ethanol has not been approved for use in hand sanitizers in Canada, the department has not reviewed it for safety or efficacy.”

Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and return them to their local pharmacy for proper disposal.