First ever drive-in concert to be held in Markham on Canada Day

The first-ever drive-in concert is coming to Ontario this Canada Day.

Cabin Media Entertainment has announced “Dean Brody – live at the drive-in” at the Markham fairgrounds.

In a statement, president of Cabin Media Entertainment Group Jeff Sebben said the company spent months working to find a safe, enjoyable way to put on live shows during the pandemic.

Concertgoers are able to drive into the parking lots of the venue, with a maximum of four people per car. There will be one empty parking lot space between each vehicle.

Vehicle passes start from $209 per vehicle.