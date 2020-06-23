Cyclist killed in collision on Third Line in Oakville

A cyclist is dead after a collision with a car in Oakville Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Third Line and the QEW just after 8:30 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the woman was crossing the street at the on-ramp to the Toronto-bound QEW when she was struck by a vehicle.

The 52-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.