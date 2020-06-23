Loading articles...

Ellomay: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Jun 23, 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its first quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

Ellomay shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has doubled in the last 12 months.

