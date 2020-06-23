Loading articles...

China Automotive Systems: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

JINGZHOU, China (AP) _ China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $45,000.

The Jingzhou, China-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $73.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.13. A year ago, they were trading at $2.22.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAAS

The Associated Press

