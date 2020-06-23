Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canadian securities violations resulted in $45M in fines, about 19 years of jail
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 23, 2020 7:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
A man walks through reflected sunlight while crossing the street at Queen and Bay in Toronto's financial district on October 10, 2014. Canadian Securities Administrator investigations into fraud, market manipulation, insider trading and other violations resulted in more than $45 million worth of fines between April 2019 and March 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
OTTAWA — Canadian Securities Administrator investigations into fraud, market manipulation, insider trading and other violations resulted in more than $45 million worth of in the year ending March 2020.
The organization of provincial and territorial securities regulators said in that time period, four individuals received a total of 18 years and 11 months of jail terms for criminal cases, while eight people received 10 years and eight months of prison time for quasi-criminal cases.
The CSA concluded 23 fraud cases resulting in more than $3.3 million in penalties.
Almost 100 interim cease-trade and asset-freeze orders were issued across all of its cases, while 65 individuals and 33 companies were banned from participating in the capital markets.
The CSA says 66 alerts were released to warn the public about possible investment scams, most of which were linked to foreign businesses that are not registered to trade securities in the country but were targeting Canadian investors.
The CSA says it received 291 tips through its whistleblower program, which allows individuals to report possible securities laws violations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020.