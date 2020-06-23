A long fight to make the Air India bombing a ‘Canadian’ tragedy

In today’s Big Story podcast, today is the 35th anniversary of the Air India bombing, which killed 329 people, 280 of them Canadian citizens. In the immediate tragedy, the terrorist attack was seen largely as a foreign incident. As recently as 2007, not even half of Canadians considered it a “Canadian” tragedy. Why did the largest mass murder of Canadians in the country’s history remain for so long a story about India and Ireland? And how have things changed in the past decade to reframe it?

GUEST: Chandrima Chakraborty, Professor, Department of English and Cultural Studies, McMaster University

