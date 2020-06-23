Loading articles...

Affimed N.V.: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) _ Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $9.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Heidelberg, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.46. A year ago, they were trading at $3.38.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFMD

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 56 minutes ago
NB 400 North of Hwy 88, two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:21 AM
Rainfall was finally recorded at #Toronto YYZ June 22. Only 0.2mm but it ended the dry stretch! (We had just trace…
Latest Weather
Read more