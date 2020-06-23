Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 woman dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Applebee’s in Missouri
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2020 8:51 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT
A police offer stands posted at the entrance of an Applebee's restaurant Monday, June 22, 2020, in St. John, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis. A gunman opened fire inside the restaurant, killing one and injuring at least two others, police said. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
ST. JOHN, Mo. — A man has been arrested in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others wounded, including a firefighter, at an Applebee’s restaurant in suburban St. Louis, authorities said.
St. John police Chief Robert Connell said a man walked into the St. John restaurant about 9:20 p.m. Monday and opened fire. Connell said it appears that he targeted two women, killing one and leaving the other with non-life threatening injuries. KTVI reports that the motive is unknown.
Kinloch Fire Chief Kevin Stewart said the third victim was a firefighter who was shot while eating at a different table eating with other first responders. He said she had just finished training and was a bystander. As of early Tuesday, the firefighter was in critical, but stable condition.
The suspect later was taken into custody. Neither his name nor those of the victims were immediately released.