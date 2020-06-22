Police investigating shooting involving 2 vehicles in Yorkdale

Toronto police are investigating after a shooting was reported in the Yorkdale are on Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of the occupants of two vehicles shooting at each other in the Caledonia Road and Bridgeland Avenue area around 7 p.m.

The suspect vehicles fled the scene.

Police found evidence of gunfire and shell casings on scene but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Road closures are in effect in the area.

Caledonia Road is closed in both directions from Lawrence Avenue to Bridgeland. Orfus Road and Bridgeland are also closed in both directions from Caledonia to Dufferin Avenue.

More to come