S&P/TSX composite down in early trading, U.S. stock markets also trade lower

Last Updated Jun 22, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

A Toronto Stock Exchange ticker is seen at The Exchange Tower in Toronto on Thursday, August 18 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in early trading as the heavyweight financial and industrial sectors traded lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.94 points at 15,453.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 158.86 points at 25,712.60. The S&P 500 index was down 12.47 points at 3,085.27, while the Nasdaq composite was down 10.94 points at 9,935.18.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.65 cents US compared with 73.60 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was up five cents at US$39.88 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up a penny at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$16.80 at US$1,769.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$2.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

