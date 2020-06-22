Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Six Canadian companies make World Economic Forum's annual list of tech pioneers
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 22, 2020 12:46 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 22, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT
Two Hat founder Chris Priebe is shown in this handout photo. The World Economic Forum has named six Canadian companies to their annual list of tech pioneers. The 100 companies named to the list join a WEF program that aims to give next-generation innovators a voice in solving global issues and exploring how new technologies transform business models and society. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Two Hat *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The World Economic Forum has named six Canadian companies to its annual list of tech pioneers.
The 100 companies named to the list join a WEF program that aims to give next-generation innovators a voice in solving global issues and exploring how new technologies transform business models and society.
Artificial intelligence-powered content moderation company Two Hat, identification verification service Truiloo and air-capture technology company Carbon Engineering represented B.C. on the list.
Ontario was represented by software company Axonify and MindBridge, a business that uses artificial intelligence to aid the finance and accounting sector.
Polystyrene recycling company Polystyvert was the lone Quebec business to make the list.
Companies that have made the list in previous years include international tech giants Airbnb, Google, Twitter, Spotify and Kickstarter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.