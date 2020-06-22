Loading articles...

Six Canadian companies make World Economic Forum's annual list of tech pioneers

Last Updated Jun 22, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

Two Hat founder Chris Priebe is shown in this handout photo. The World Economic Forum has named six Canadian companies to their annual list of tech pioneers. The 100 companies named to the list join a WEF program that aims to give next-generation innovators a voice in solving global issues and exploring how new technologies transform business models and society. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Two Hat *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The World Economic Forum has named six Canadian companies to its annual list of tech pioneers.

The 100 companies named to the list join a WEF program that aims to give next-generation innovators a voice in solving global issues and exploring how new technologies transform business models and society.

Artificial intelligence-powered content moderation company Two Hat, identification verification service Truiloo and air-capture technology company Carbon Engineering represented B.C. on the list.

Ontario was represented by software company Axonify and MindBridge, a business that uses artificial intelligence to aid the finance and accounting sector.

Polystyrene recycling company Polystyvert was the lone Quebec business to make the list.

Companies that have made the list in previous years include international tech giants Airbnb, Google, Twitter, Spotify and Kickstarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Mississauga Rd. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good Monday morning! One more hot, humid day for #Toronto GTA then fresher air for the rest of the week
Latest Weather
Read more