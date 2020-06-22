Loading articles...

RenovaCare: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 22, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) _ RenovaCare Inc. (RCAR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.96. A year ago, they were trading at $1.20.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCAR

The Associated Press

