Police in Central Texas fatally shoot stabbing suspect

Last Updated Jun 22, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

GIDDINGS, Texas — Police fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing at least three people in a Central Texas city early Monday, authorities said.

KBTX-TV reported that the stabbings took place before 9 a.m. in Giddings, about 55 miles (90 kilometres) east of Austin. Authorities were investigating three separate crime scenes but have not released any other information about the circumstances of the attacks.

Giddings police fatally shot the suspect, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

Cockrell referred questions about the stabbing and a motive for the incident to Giddings police. A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Authorities have not released any information on the conditions of the stabbing victims.

The Associated Press

