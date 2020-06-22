Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 161 new cases of coronavirus, 3 more deaths

Last Updated Jun 22, 2020 at 11:08 am EDT

Healthcare workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario confirmed 161 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a slight dip from the 175 cases reported yesterday.

That’s the lowest total of new daily cases since late March and the eight time in the past nine days that Ontario has reported under 200 cases.

Three more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,609.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 33,637 with 86 per cent considered resolved.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 and those in intensive care and on ventilators all dropped, to the lowest levels since the province started publicly reporting them at the beginning of April.

About 70 per cent of today’s new cases come from the three regions that are still in Stage 1 of the province’s reopening plan — Peel reported 44 new cases, Toronto reported 36 and Windsor-Essex reported 32.

