Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,516.90, up 42.70 points.)

Bonavista Energy Corp. (TSX:BNP). Energy. Down three cents, or 27.27 per cent, to eight cents on 14.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $23.49 on 14 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up half a cent, or 1.08 per cent, to 47 cents on 10.6 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up $1.20, or 3.61 per cent, to $34.45 on 8.6 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Down half a cent, or 5.26 per cent, to nine cents on 8.5 million shares.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (TSX:SZLS). Health care. Up one cent, or 16.67 per cent, to seven cents on 6.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Down 16 cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $23.48. Canopy Growth Corp. sees the global legal cannabis market growing to be worth $70 billion in the next three years, even as it faces challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. David Klein, the Smiths Falls, Ont.-based company’s chief executive, said the market is already valued at $10 billion, but that number will steeply increase as more people try out legal cannabis, customers abandon the illegal market and additional stores open in locations like Ontario. Canopy announced in mid-April that it would lay off 85 full-time workers and close its indoor facility in Yorkton, Sask., to align its production in Canada with market conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press