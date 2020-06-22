Loading articles...

Man wanted for sex assault in Don Mills and Sheppard area

Police have released security camera images of a man wanted in connection with a sex assault in the Don Mills and Sheppard Avenue area on June 20, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have released images of a suspect they are looking for in connection with a sexual assault over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Saturday in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police say the victim had fallen asleep on a park bench. A man approached the bench, frisked the victim for valuables and then reached beneath the victim’s clothing and sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect fled the scene when the victim woke up.

He is described as 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall weighing 160 pounds with long hair and facial hair. He was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, grey sneakers, a white hooded sweater and a dark red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Click through additional images of the suspect below:

