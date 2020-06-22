Loading articles...

Hope that rain will help quell Quebec's out-of-control Lac-St-Jean forest fire

Last Updated Jun 22, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

QUEBEC — A major forest fire north of Lac-St-Jean remains out of control but authorities are hopeful that rain forecast for later this week will help firefighters with the blaze.

The fire, which started in an area called Chutes-des-Passes last week, covered an area of just over 72,000 hectares today, but forest fire prevention teams said the fire is growing at a slower rate.

Heavy rain is forecast from Tuesday evening through Wednesday, which should help douse the flames and allow firefighters and water bombers easier access to the area.

Quebec’s Forest Minister Pierre Dufour said an improperly extinguished campfire is the likely cause behind the massive blaze in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, a northern area that includes mostly chalets and fishing camps, but no communities.

A ban on open fires is in effect for much of the province and authorities are asking people to refrain from using fireworks ahead of the Fete nationale holiday on Wednesday.

Quebec has experienced two heat waves before the start of summer, a rare occurrence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press

