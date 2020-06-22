Loading articles...

Woman facing multiple charges after allegedly driving impaired on Highway 400: OPP

Last Updated Jun 22, 2020 at 11:30 pm EDT

A woman is facing multiple offences, including allegedly driving impaired, following multiple calls to 911 about an erratic driver on Highway 400 Sunday evening, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Monday.

OPP Const. Kerry Schmidt said they received multiple calls to 911 at around 8 p.m. that a vehicle had been seen driving erratically on the southbound Highway 400 near Highway 88.

When OPP officers caught up to the vehicle, the driver did not initially stop for the police, Schmidt said.

“The vehicle was pulled over after some distance,” Schmidt said. “The driver initially did not stop, but the vehicle was eventually was stopped and condition of impairment was observed by the officer.”

Schmidt said the officer conducted a roadside impairment test, which the driver failed.

When the driver was tested again at the police detachment, the driver was found to have double the legal alcohol limit, Schmidt said.

Darya Selinevich, 27, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with multiple driving offences including impaired driving, impaired driving with excess alcohol, five counts of operation while prohibited, two counts of driving under suspension.  She was also charged with possession of drugs, in this case, it was cocaine, Schmidt said.

Selinevich has been remanded into custody.  No other information has been released by the police.

