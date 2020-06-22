Loading articles...

Health, justice ministers part of major cabinet shuffle today in Quebec

Last Updated Jun 22, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to a question during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, June 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

QUEBEC — The Canadian Press has confirmed that Quebec Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to make a major cabinet shuffle today involving several senior ministers.

Danielle McCann, who shepherded the province’s Health Department through the COVID-19 pandemic, is out as health minister and will take over part of the education minister’s portfolio.

McCann will become minister of higher education, while Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge will now be responsible solely for the primary and secondary school systems.

Treasury Board Chair Christian Dube will take over from McCann to run the province’s biggest department, and will be replaced by Justice Minister Sonia LeBel.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who led the government’s major legislative changes on secularism and on reducing immigration, will take over the justice portfolio.

International Relations Minister Nadine Girault will retain her portfolio while also taking on the immigration file.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press

