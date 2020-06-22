Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower,livestock lower.

Last Updated Jun 22, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery rose 6.60 cents at $4.8420 a bushel; July corn lost 4.20 cents at $3.2840 a bushel; July oats fell 2.40 cents at $3.0320 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 1.20 cents at 8.77 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 1.42 cents at $.9440 pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.75 cents at $1.3150 a pound; June lean hogs lost 2.22 cents at .4668 a pound.

The Associated Press

