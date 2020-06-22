Executive committee to vote Monday on moving forward with CafeTO plan

If approved, CafeTO would see patios expanded to sidewalks and curb lanes

Plan will make it easier for restaurants and bar owners to open patios, and expand them to allow for physical distancing

The city will look to move forward with its CafeTO plan.

Mayor John Tory’s executive committee will vote Monday on a staff report that would make it easier for restaurants and bar owners to open patios, and expand them to allow for physical distancing.

Toronto restaurants and bars, along with their patios, remain closed for dine-in service due to provincial orders but owners can already begin the process to register for the proposed new program.

If approved, CafeTO would see patios expanded to sidewalks and curb lanes.

“One of the keys to Toronto’s economic restart and recovery will be making sure we do everything we can to help our restaurants and bars thrive.,” Tory said in a statement.

“Cities around the world have embraced similar approaches to encourage more patio space. Given the ongoing threat of virus spread and the need to keep customers and employees safe, CafeTO is another comprehensive, quick-start program that will help many local restaurants and bars to stay in business.”

The city has also been working with the province to expedite permits and liquor licences that would normally be needed to serve food and drinks on sidewalks and city streets.

Registration opened last week for bars, restaurants, and cafes looking to take part in the program.

Toronto currently remains in Stage 1 of the province’s pandemic reopening plan, but with daily new COVID-19 cases across Ontario hovering around 200, the premier may soon announce the remaining three regions be allowed to move to Stage 2.