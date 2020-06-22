DriveTest centres, 6 city beaches begin reopening Monday

Premier has said that every Monday he will announce which regions will be allowed to move to the next stage of reopening

As Torontonians wait with bated breath to find out if Premier Doug Ford will announce on Monday if the city will be allowed to move into Stage 2, DriveTest workers and lifeguards will start returning to work.

DriveTest centres across the province begin the first phase of re-opening Monday with 56 full-time locations available for G1 and M1 knowledge tests.

In an effort to reduce crowding, customers will be served based on when they were born. Those with birthday between January and June will be allowed to visit a centre during the first week of reopening. People will birthdays between July and December will be served next week.

Access will continue to alternate weekly until DriveTest centres have fully reopened.

And while the city remains under a heat warning, six of the city’s beaches will reopen on Monday as lifeguards report for duty.

As of 11:30 a.m., Bluffer’s Park. Cherry/Clarke, Kew-Balmy, Marie Curtis Park East, Sunnyside and Woodbine beaches officially reopen.

Lifeguards will be on duty every day until 6:30 p.m. and on top of their regular duties, they will help manage crowds.

Over the weekend hundreds of people flocked to Woodbine Beach to beat the heat despite continued COVID-19 physical distancing orders.

Families looking to cool down in the city’s splash pads or outdoor pools will have to wait a little longer, as those will remain closed for the time-being.

However, city workers are making sure they’re ready for when the province gives the green light to reopen.

The premier has said that every Monday he will announce which regions will be allowed to move to the next stage of reopening.

Last week, all of Ontario — with the exception of Toronto, Peel Region, and Windsor-Essex — were allowed to move into Stage 2.