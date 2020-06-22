Can Made with Local go Global? | The Small Business Matters Series presented by RBC

Are you a small business owner?

The Chatter that Matters podcast and it’s new series Small Business Matters presented by RBC is here to help you navigate your way through the ever changing landscape of today’s economy.

Chatter that Matters is a podcast created and hosted by Tony Chapman. The podcast cuts through the chaos and clutter to focus on what matters most to you, your livelihood, your community and your planet. Each CTM episode begins with an essential question followed by a quest to identify the insights and ideas that you get to where you need to go.

This week’s episode features Sheena Russell.

If you’re looking for inspiration to be your own boss, you need not look any further than Sheena Russell and her motivating entrepreneurial story.

Made with Local sources local ingredients and then works with social enterprises to employ people who have barriers to the mainstream workforce. When COVID hits, the government orders this ‘high risk’ segment of the population into isolation, leaving Sheena with a ton of orders to fill and no one there to help her. Sheena makes a trademark entrepreneurial move – she jumps in with her family to bake, make and ship products, and fast-tracks a new product that is perfect for these times.

If that isn’t enough to earn your admiration, Sheena is also a Certified B Corp, to reflect a new kind of business that balances purpose and profit. They are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. Sheena is part of a community of leaders, driving a global movement of people using business as a force for good.

Sheena’s challenge is to have her brands compete for attention in some of the world’s most competitive food markets. To help her with her quest we invite Andrew Black, CEO of Brand Project, a venture capital firm, Bobby Sahni, from Ethnicity Matters to advise her on tapping into the multicultural market. Kellie Sauriol, from RBC, talks about how to ensure her growth ambitions are supported.

Small Business Matters series, presented by RBC.