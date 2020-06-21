Loading articles...

Protest group blocks major Mississauga intersection

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A group of protestors blocked a major Mississauga intersection late Sunday evening.

Peel Regional Police said the protestors set up tents and chairs at the intersection of Morning Star Drive and Goreway Drive in the city’s Malton neighbourhood.

Police have closed the area to traffic.

 

