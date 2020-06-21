Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
OPP looking for 'a person of interest' after Ontario Police Memorial defaced
by News Staff
Posted Jun 21, 2020 9:59 pm EDT
OPP say the Ontario Police Memorial was vandalized on June 20, 2020. (@OPP_HSD/TWITTER)
Ontario Provincial Police said they are seeking the public’s help in identifying “a person of interest” after the Ontario Police Memorial wall was vandalized Saturday evening.
The memorial, which lists the names of 267 fallen police officers, was defaced with what appears to be red paint at around 7:42 p.m., police said.
The memorial is across from the Ontario legislature building on Queen’s Park Circle East and Grosvenor Street.
Investigators released CCTV frame grabs on Twitter Sunday night. The image appears to show a person wearing white shoes, shorts, a sleeveless top, dark sunglasses, and a green mask. The person also appears to be holding a bag.
OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
NEED PUBLIC ASSISTANCE On Saturday evening ay 7:42pm, the Ontario Police Memorial near Queens Park in Toronto was vandalized. We are appealing for assistance from the public in identifying a person of interest. Anyone with information call OPP 1-888-310-1122 pic.twitter.com/M2GizqftGI