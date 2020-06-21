OPP looking for 'a person of interest' after Ontario Police Memorial defaced

Ontario Provincial Police said they are seeking the public’s help in identifying “a person of interest” after the Ontario Police Memorial wall was vandalized Saturday evening.

The memorial, which lists the names of 267 fallen police officers, was defaced with what appears to be red paint at around 7:42 p.m., police said.

The memorial is across from the Ontario legislature building on Queen’s Park Circle East and Grosvenor Street.

Investigators released CCTV frame grabs on Twitter Sunday night. The image appears to show a person wearing white shoes, shorts, a sleeveless top, dark sunglasses, and a green mask. The person also appears to be holding a bag.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

A CCTV image released by the OPP shows “a person of interest” near the Ontario Police Memorial, which was vandalized on June 20, 2020.