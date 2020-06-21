Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 175 new cases of coronavirus, 11 more deaths

Last Updated Jun 21, 2020 at 10:52 am EDT

NAPLES, CAMPANIA, ITALY - 2020/06/12: A medical technician works in the laboratory of the Infectious diseases department for coronavirus (COVID-19)handling samples of coronavirus COVID 19 tests at the microbiology laboratory of Naples. (Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ontario confirmed 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There were 206 cases reported Saturday.

Eleven more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,606

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 33,476 with 85.8 per cent considered resolved.

