No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13.1 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jun 21, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

No winning ticket was sold for the $13.1 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed 1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 24 will be approximately $16 million.

The Canadian Press

