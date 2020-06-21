Loading articles...

Child struck by vehicle in North Etobicoke

Toronto police investigate after a child was struck by a vehicle in a North Etobicoke neighbourhood on June 21, 2020. (ARTHUR PRESSICK/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle in a North Etobicoke neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to Navenby Crescent and Duncanwoods Drive, in the Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West area, at around 5 p.m.

The child, who was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived, was transported to the hospital by EMS with head injuries.

Police said the driver remained on the scene.

The Toronto Police Traffic Services Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly.  Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

