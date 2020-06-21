Man pulled from water by rescue crews near Woodbine Beach

A man was pulled from the water by rescue crews near Woodbine Beach Sunday evening.

Toronto police tweeted at around 7:48 p.m. that the Marine Unit had been called to the Hubbard Boulevard and Maclean Avenue area for a report of a man screaming for help in the water.

Police said the marine unit deployed boats and jetskis to search for the man.

Shortly later, a man was pulled from the water by rescue crews with no vital signs, police said.

Paramedics were seen performing CPR on the man. The man was then transported to the hospital by EMS.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked by the police to contact them directly. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.