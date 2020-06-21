Loading articles...

Gold mine collapse kills three in Nicaragua

Last Updated Jun 21, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Three young men have been found dead following a mine collapse in northwestern Nicaragua, officials said Sunday.

Juan Fernando Gómez, mayor of the town of Villanueva, confirmed the deaths at El Rincón de García mine. The miners, aged 16, 19 and 26, had been hunting for bits of gold when the mine collapsed on Wednesday following heavy rains in the area.

Another collapse at the same mine in 2014 killed four people.

The Associated Press

