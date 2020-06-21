Loading articles...

Child struck by vehicle in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle in a North York neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Glendower Circuit and Brigadoon Crescent, which is in the Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road area, at around 1:14 p.m.

Investigators said a seven-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them directly. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.

 

