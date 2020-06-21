Loading articles...

George Soros conspiracy theories surge as protests sweep US

Last Updated Jun 21, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

FILE - In this June 21, 2019, file photo, George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, looks before the Joseph A. Schumpeter award ceremony in Vienna, Austria. Soros, the billionaire investor and philanthropist who has long been a target of conspiracy theories, is now being falsely accused of orchestrating and funding the protests over police killings of black people that have roiled the United States. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

They say he hires protesters and rents buses to transport them. Some say he has people stash piles of bricks to be hurled into glass storefronts or at police.

George Soros, the billionaire investor and philanthropist who has long been a target of conspiracy theories, is now being falsely accused of orchestrating and funding the protests over police killings of Black people that have roiled the United States. Amplified by a growing number of people on the far right, including some Republican leaders, online posts about Soros have skyrocketed in recent weeks.

They have been accompanied by online ads bought by conservative groups that call on authorities to “investigate George Soros for funding domestic terrorism and his decades-long corruption.”

Soros, 89, has donated billions of dollars of his personal wealth to liberal and anti-authoritarian causes around the world, making him a favoured target among many on the right. The Hungarian-American, who is Jewish, has also been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.

Such hoaxes can now travel farther and faster with social media.

Over just four days in late May, negative Twitter posts about Soros spiked from about 20,000 a day to more than 500,000 a day, according to an analysis by the Anti-Defamation League.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a London think-tank focused on extremism and polarization, found an even more pronounced jump on Facebook, where there were 68,746 mentions of Soros in May. The previous record of 38,326 Soros mentions was in October 2018, when angry posts alleged he was helping migrant caravans headed to the U.S.

The new wave began as nationwide demonstrations emerged over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Some insist Soros financed the protests, while others say he colluded with police to fake Floyd’s death last month. But all available evidence suggests the protests are what they seem: gatherings of thousands of Americans upset about police brutality and racial injustice.

“I think partly it’s an attempt to distract from the real matters at hand — the pandemic, the protests or the Black Lives Matter movement,” Laura Silber, chief communications officer for Soros’ philanthropic Open Society Foundations, said of the theories. “It’s pretty demeaning to the people out there protesting when someone says they’re all paid. It’s insulting.”

A look at some of the claims:

— Soros pays protesters. No evidence has been presented to suggest demonstrators were paid by Soros or his organizations. It’s a new take on an old hoax: past versions claimed Soros paid for a long list of other events, including the 2017 Women’s March held just after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

— Soros pays to transport protesters. Last week, a photo claiming to show two buses emblazoned with the words “Soros Riot Dance Squad” got widespread attention. The photo was cited as proof of Soros’ involvement in the protests, but it was bogus. The original photo showed two unmarked buses; someone later doctored it to add the language supposedly implicating Soros.

— Soros organizes stashing piles of bricks near protests. Several false claims involving stockpiles of bricks have been debunked, and no evidence has turned up showing they were purposefully placed.

Experts who study conspiracy theories say the new claims about Soros are a way to delegitimize the protests and the actual reasons behind them. Some see anti-Semitism, or a new spin on the age-old hoax that a shadowy cabal of rich men — whether it’s the Illuminati, the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, Bill Gates or Soros — is manipulating world events.

The theories have had real-world consequences. In 2018, amid news of caravans of migrants making their way toward the U.S.-Mexico border, online misinformation about Soros was linked to violence. Cesar Sayoc, a Florida man who was obsessed with Trump, mentioned Soros dozens of times on social media before mailing pipe bombs to newsrooms, top Democrats and Soros himself.

Despite significant scrutiny, no evidence was ever found to tie the caravan to Soros. Trump, however, helped fan the flames when asked whether Soros was involved.

“I wouldn’t be surprised. A lot of people say yes,” the president said.

Still, some Republicans have begun pushing back on false claims of Soros’ connection to the protests and those spreading the rumours. After several Republican Party chairpeople in a Texas county shared posts claiming Soros was behind the demonstrations, the state party leader called on them to resign.

Experts say conspiracy theories can become a problem when they lead to threats of violence or cause people to lose trust in important institutions. They can fade into the background only to reemerge at times of crisis.

“Conspiracy theories are like themselves viruses,” said Josh Introne, a Syracuse University information studies professor who researches conspiracy theories. “The characters may change a little, and the theory itself may mutate. But they stick around.”

Klepper reported from Providence, Rhode Island, and Hinnant from Paris.

David Klepper And Lori Hinnant, The Associated Press


A busy week for Shepard Smith, Fox News' resident contrarian - 680 NEWS
A busy week for Shepard Smith, Fox News' resident contrarian

Last Updated Jun 6, 2018 at 9:40 am EDT

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Smith on The Fox News Deck before his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program, in New York. Smith's afternoon news program has always stood out at Fox News Channel, but perhaps never more so than lately. In the last week, Smith has called out the Trump administration for lying about a meeting involving the president's son, punctured claims about the FBI spying on the Trump campaign, dismissed the characterization of the Russian investigation as a witch hunt and resisted White House characterizations of the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Even for Fox News’ resident contrarian, it’s been quite a week for Shepard Smith.

He’s called out the Trump administration as lying about a meeting involving the president’s son, punctured claims about the FBI spying on the Trump campaign, dismissed the characterization of the Russian investigation as a witch hunt and resisted White House characterizations of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith’s afternoon news program has always stood out at Fox News Channel, but perhaps never more so than lately. While most of President Donald Trump’s critics in the media often speak to sympathetic consumers, Smith’s assessments hit ears that don’t always seek — or want — a contrary point of view.

Fox aired a portion of Trump’s White House rally on patriotism Tuesday that replaced the planned celebration of the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, giving it more time than either CNN or MSNBC. As the last strains of “God Bless America” ended, Smith came on in Fox’s New York studio.

“We stand to support, we stand to salute, we stand in the absence of the Philadelphia Eagles,” Smith said. “But the thing is, the Eagles stood as well.”

Smith said that Trump had claimed that the Eagles disagreed with him about the need to stand for the national anthem before football games. But the truth is, “the entire team stood for the anthem every game last season,” he said.

He read a tweet from an Eagles player that accused the president of spreading a false narrative that the players are anti-military.

A day earlier Smith, like others in the media, took the administration to task for shifting stories about Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer, and what hand the future president had in crafting his son’s statement about what the meeting entailed.

“It’s one of those days when somebody is lying,” Smith said following White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ briefing. “We’re just not really sure who is.”

He said that it’s frustrating to get a competing set of facts from people who “work for us.”

“It’s not partisan,” he said. “It’s about facts.”

Smith faces a steady stream of invective from many Fox News fans on social media. One viewer on Twitter said Tuesday he didn’t understand how Smith gets different information than others at Fox like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

Many posters promise not to watch him anymore; yet with an average viewership of 1.4 million people, Smith’s show is like most on Fox News in leading its cable news rivals in the ratings. There’s also no evidence that Fox viewers are rejecting him. In May, the two Fox hours that preceded his show and the one that followed him all averaged around 1.4 million viewers, too, the Nielsen company said.

There are also frequent calls for Fox to drop him. Fox in March announced a multiyear deal to keep him in place.

Last week Smith denounced the “Spygate” controversy involving FBI officials who looked into the Trump campaign to see if there was any evidence of Russian involvement. It was a story that got a flurry of attention from others at Fox; the anti-Fox lobbying group Media Matters for America circulated video that juxtaposed the words of Hannity talking about the story and Smith cutting it down.

“The president called it Spygate,” Smith said. “Fox News can confirm that it is not. Fox News knows of no evidence to support the president’s claim. Lawmakers from both parties claim that using informants to investigate suspected ties to Russia is not spying. It’s part of the normal investigation process.”

Smith also said there was no evidence to support charges that special counsel Robert Mueller is meddling in the midterm election.

“The so-called rigged Russian witch hunt is not a witch hunt,” Smith said. “It has resulted in charges against four former Trump associates. Three pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about Russia.”

In the past week, Smith was similarly blunt about ABC’s cancellation of the hit reboot “Roseanne” after its star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted a racist remark about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. Barr’s show was initially celebrated by many Fox News viewers because the character she depicted was a supporter of the president.

“Racism is not funny,” Smith said to open his show on the day Barr was fired, “and Roseanne Barr is a racist.”

