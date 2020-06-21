Loading articles...

Eight Chinese school children drown in river in Chongqing

Last Updated Jun 21, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

BEIJING — Chinese state media say 8 elementary school students have drowned after one fell into a river and others jumped in to help.

The deaths happened in Chongqing city in southwestern China.

The Associated Press

