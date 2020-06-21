Councillor Michael Ford tests negative, recovers from coronavirus

Toronto councillor Michael Ford has recovered from the novel coronavirus after being diagnosed on June 9.

He was admitted to Humber River Hospital on June 11 for further testing and discharged a day later.

After returning home, Ford was in self-isolation for 14 days and said he was doing well but still experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19.

On Sunday he posted on Twitter that his two-week period of isolation was complete and that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

“I am feeling much better, ” he tweeted.