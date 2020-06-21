Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Councillor Michael Ford tests negative, recovers from coronavirus
by News Staff
Posted Jun 21, 2020 11:15 am EDT
Etobicoke councillor Michael Ford is seen in this video screen capture. TWITTER/Michael Ford
Toronto councillor Michael Ford has recovered from the novel coronavirus after being diagnosed on June 9.
He was admitted to Humber River Hospital on June 11 for further testing and discharged a day later.
After returning home, Ford was in self-isolation for 14 days and said he was doing well but still experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19.
On Sunday he posted on Twitter that his two-week period of isolation was complete and that he has tested negative for COVID-19.
“I am feeling much better, ” he tweeted.
Good morning everyone!
Today, my 2 week isolation period with Covid-19 has officially come to an end. I am feeling much better & have tested negative for the virus. Thank you @TOPublicHealth for your extraordinary care during these last 2 weeks and everyone for your well wishes. pic.twitter.com/EfnHJ1ZKK3