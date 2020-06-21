Loading articles...

Cop suspended for 'unprofessional' behaviour in online video, says Ont. mayor

Last Updated Jun 21, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

OAKVILLE, Ont. — An officer in a town west of Toronto has been suspended in relation to an online video that appears to show a policeman pushing a man to the ground.

Halton Police tweeted Saturday that it’s aware of a video circulating on social media of an altercation between its officers and a man in Oakville.

Police say the video, which was posted on popular Toronto-focused Instagram account 6ixbuzztv, “raises a number of questions.”

The video seems to show a uniformed officer repeatedly shoving a man, at one point knocking him over onto the sidewalk, and throwing a bag at him while three police colleagues stand nearby.

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton tweeted that he “deplores the unprofessional and undisciplined behaviour” and applauded police for suspending the officer and launching an investigation.

A Halton Police spokeswoman declined to answer questions about the circumstances of the encounter or the investigation into the officer’s conduct.

Police say further details about the incident are forthcoming, but the spokeswoman could not say when.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: #WBQEW west of the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 45 minutes ago
Remember your pets feel the heat too. Today's guaranteed high is 30 degrees with a humidex of 38. Stay safe and e…
Latest Weather
Read more