Cop suspended for 'unprofessional' behaviour in online video, says Ont. mayor
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 21, 2020 11:25 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 21, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
OAKVILLE, Ont. — An officer in a town west of Toronto has been suspended in relation to an online video that appears to show a policeman pushing a man to the ground.
Halton Police tweeted Saturday that it’s aware of a video circulating on social media of an altercation between its officers and a man in Oakville.
Police say the video, which was posted on popular Toronto-focused Instagram account 6ixbuzztv, “raises a number of questions.”
The video seems to show a uniformed officer repeatedly shoving a man, at one point knocking him over onto the sidewalk, and throwing a bag at him while three police colleagues stand nearby.
Oakville Mayor Rob Burton tweeted that he “deplores the unprofessional and undisciplined behaviour” and applauded police for suspending the officer and launching an investigation.
A Halton Police spokeswoman declined to answer questions about the circumstances of the encounter or the investigation into the officer’s conduct.
Police say further details about the incident are forthcoming, but the spokeswoman could not say when.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2020.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}