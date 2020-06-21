Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2020 12:48 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 21, 2020 at 12:58 am EDT
BEIJING — China’s top lawmaking body has announced a three-day session for the end of this month, a move that raises the possibility of the enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that has stirred debate and fears in the semi-autonomous territory.
The official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday that the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress would meet from June 28-30 in Beijing.
The timing of the meeting is unusual, coming just one week after a three-day session that ended Saturday. The NPC Standing Committee typically meets every two months.
The Xinhua report did not mention the Hong Kong security law among several possible discussion items, but it could still be on the agenda or added to it at the meeting.
The Associated Press
