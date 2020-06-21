Canadian forces leaving GTA long-term care homes

Canadian Forces personnel who were deployed to long-term care facilities in the GTA will be returning to their home units next week.

Approximately 500 armed forces members were deployed to Canadian Forces Base Borden in early April in preparation to support the government in the fight against COVID-19.

Troops were deployed to seven long-term care facilities in the GTA to help manage COVID-19 outbreaks. They will return to their home bases on June 22 and 25.

The public is being made aware that a larger number of military vehicles will be seen on Ontario roads on those two days.

Following the deployment of troops, damning military reports said they found cases of abuse and negligence in the homes, including bug infestations, aggressive feeding of residents that caused choking, bleeding infections and residents left crying for help for hours.

Members of the armed forces could possibly be called in to testify in lawsuits launched against Ontario long-term care homes.

With a file from The Canadian Press