Toronto man wanted for threatening death

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted for threatening several people across the GTA.

Investigators say they received reports that a man had allegedly made numerous threats to kill multiple people.

He allegedly threatened to use Molotov cocktails, and other various methods to harm people throughout the GTA.

Jason Atis, 23, of Toronto is wanted for threatening death. He is described as six foot two inches, 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Atis is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.