SIU notified after man dies in police-involved shooting in Mississauga

The province’s Special Investigation Unit has been notified after a man died during a police-involved shooting in Mississauga.

Officers were called to a man in crisis at a home in the area of Morningstar and Goreway Drives just after 5 p.m.

A few hours later, police say there was an interaction between the man and officers and shots were fired by police.

The man was pronounced dead just after 8:30 p.m.

No further details about the incident have been released.