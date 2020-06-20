Loading articles...

SIU notified after man dies in police-involved shooting in Mississauga

Last Updated Jun 20, 2020 at 9:35 pm EDT

Peel Regional Police logo on vehicle. (Twitter/@PeelPolice)

The province’s Special Investigation Unit has been notified after a man died during a police-involved shooting in Mississauga.

Officers were called to a man in crisis at a home in the area of Morningstar and Goreway Drives just after 5 p.m.

A few hours later, police say there was an interaction between the man and officers and shots were fired by police.

The man was pronounced dead just after 8:30 p.m.

No further details about the incident have been released.

