Police say 3 children dead in apartment fire in Scotland

Last Updated Jun 20, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

LONDON — Three children, aged 5, 8 and 12 have died in a residential fire in Scotland, police said Saturday.

Police Scotland said the blaze broke out Friday evening in an apartment in Paisley, 10 miles (16 kilometres) west of Glasgow.

The force said Fiona Gibson, 12; Alexander James Gibson, 8; and 5-year-old Philip Gibson were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died soon after being admitted.

A 39-year-old woman, reported by the BBC to be the children’s mother, was in critical condition in another hospital.

Police said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “No words are enough. It’s just heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all who loved these poor children. Fiona, Alexander and Philip – may you rest in peace.”

The Associated Press

