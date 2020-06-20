Loading articles...

Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jun 20, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

TORONTO — The $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was won by a single ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 23 will again be approximately $10 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:38 AM
Clear! #EB401 express east of Yonge
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
Sunny, hot and humid this weekend. Today's guaranteed high is 30 degrees. Summer arrives today at 5:44pm.
Latest Weather
Read more