Loading articles...

Iran's currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

Last Updated Jun 20, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s currency has dropped to its lowest value ever at 190,000 rial for each dollar amid severe U.S. sanctions against the country.

The Iranian currency has tumbled from a rate of 32,000 rials to $1 at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The rial unexpectedly rallied after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions over two years ago.

U.S. sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.

Last week, Senior Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Iran’s oil revenues have plummeted to $8 billion from $100 billion in 2011.

Iran recently sent five tankers with at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products to Venezuela.

It was a way to bring money into its cash-starved Iran and put its own pressure on the U.S., which under Trump has pursued maximalist campaigns against both nations.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:38 AM
Clear! #EB401 express east of Yonge
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
Sunny, hot and humid this weekend. Today's guaranteed high is 30 degrees. Summer arrives today at 5:44pm.
Latest Weather
Read more