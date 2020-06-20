Loading articles...

City opens cooling centres as summer heat settles over GTA

Last Updated Jun 20, 2020 at 7:49 am EDT

People enjoy activities on Lake Ontario overlooking the City of Toronto skyline during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jack Darling Park in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto will open 15 cooling centres today, with the city under a heat warning for the weekend.

The centres — which include several new locations — will be open starting at 11 a.m.

The city says strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone going to a cooling centre is asked to wear a mask, avoid using public transit or taxis, wash their hands, and follow physical distancing guidelines.

