City opens cooling centres as summer heat settles over GTA
by News Staff and The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 20, 2020 7:48 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 20, 2020 at 7:49 am EDT
People enjoy activities on Lake Ontario overlooking the City of Toronto skyline during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jack Darling Park in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Toronto will open 15 cooling centres today, with the city under a heat warning for the weekend.
The centres — which include several new locations —
will be open starting at 11 a.m.
The city says strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone going to a cooling centre is asked to wear a mask, avoid using public transit or taxis, wash their hands, and follow physical distancing guidelines.
