Halton police investigating video of altercation with officers and male circulating online
by News staff
Posted Jun 20, 2020 5:58 pm EDT
A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (FILE/Halton Regional Police)
Halton Regional Police are investigating a video circulating online that appears to show an altercation between Halton officers and a male in Oakville.
The video appears to show four police officers at a plaza speaking with a male. One officer is shown shoving the individual at least twice in the video, including one time when he falls to the ground.
It’s unclear what happened to prior to the video being shot or what led to the incident in question.
Halton police have released a statement they are aware of the video and say “We recognize this video raises a number of questions.”
“A subsequent statement will be forthcoming once we have had an opportunity to look further into the incident.”
“We recognize this video raises a number of questions.” Halton Regional Police will look into what happened in this video between one alleged trespasser and four of its officers in Oakville, and then a further statement will be issued. @680NEWSpic.twitter.com/8N3BYoZyXg