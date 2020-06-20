Loading articles...

Halton police investigating video of altercation with officers and male circulating online

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (FILE/Halton Regional Police)

Halton Regional Police are investigating a video circulating online that appears to show an altercation between Halton officers and a male in Oakville.

The video appears to show four police officers at a plaza speaking with a male. One officer is shown shoving the individual at least twice in the video, including one time when he falls to the ground.

It’s unclear what happened to prior to the video being shot or what led to the incident in question.

Halton police have released a statement they are aware of the video and say “We recognize this video raises a number of questions.”

“A subsequent statement will be forthcoming once we have had an opportunity to look further into the incident.”

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I69240 CLEARED: ROGERS RD At CHAMBERS AVE To OLD WESTON RD
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:14 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar up to 4:03pm June 20 Isolated activity just like yesterday
Latest Weather
Read more