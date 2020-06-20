Coronavirus: South Korea sees most new cases in 3 weeks

SEOUL, Republic Of Korea — South Korea reported 67 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the largest daily jump in about three weeks amid an upward trend in new infections.

Health authorities said 31 of the new cases came from overseas while the rest were locally infected. It was the largest daily increase since 79 cases were reported on May 28.

The country has confirmed 12,373 cases, including 280 deaths

South Korea has been struggling to contain a spike in virus transmissions since early May, when it eased social distancing rules. Most of the new cases have been reported in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of the country’s 51 million people live.

The new cases have been linked to nightlife establishments, church services, a big e-commerce warehouse, and door-to-door salespeople.

