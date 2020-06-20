Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 206 new cases of coronavirus, 31 more deaths

Last Updated Jun 20, 2020 at 10:46 am EDT

A lab technician checks the final results on test samples collected from suspected COVID-19 patients at the microbiology laboratory of Barzilai Medical Center in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on June 2, 2020. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ontario confirmed 206 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There were 178 cases reported yesterday.

Thirty-one more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,595

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 33,301 with 85.5 per cent considered resolved.

