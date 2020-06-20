Loading articles...

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Jun 20, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that “quarantine procedures” were immediately initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event. He said no one who had immediate contact with those staffers would attend, either.

Murtaugh said campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign’s safety protocols.

Campaign officials say everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security. They will also be given masks to wear, if they want, and hand sanitizer at the 19,000-seat BOK Center.

The rally is expected to be the biggest indoor event the country has seen since restrictions to prevent the coronavirus from spreading began in March.

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Another stalled vehicle #WB401 at Dixie collectors, blocking the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:41 PM
Special air quality statement has been issued #Toronto. Possible high levels of air pollution expected today with h…
Latest Weather
Read more